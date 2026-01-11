SoundHound AI Aktie

WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071

11.01.2026 23:30:00

SoundHound AI: Buy or Sell in 2026?

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) gets a lot of attention. The company has a market capitalization of only $4.5 billion, but its average trading volume exceeds 21 million shares -- or more than twice the trading volume of other stocks with similar market caps. One reason SoundHound receives attention is its position in the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) space. SoundHound's AI platform enables users to engage in conversations with voice-enabled services and applications. It also garnered significant attention in 2024, when Nvidia disclosed that it had taken a stake in the company during an earlier private venture round. And even though Nvidia sold that stake more than a year ago, SoundHound still gets investors' attention.
