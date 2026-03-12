SoundHound AI Aktie

SoundHound AI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071

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12.03.2026 16:00:00

SoundHound AI: Could the Stock 10X by 2030?

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is a fairly popular artificial intelligence (AI) investment option despite its small size. However, its small size is exactly why investors are drawn to it. Smaller companies can grow much faster, especially if their product takes off and becomes mainstream. SoundHound AI is in the right place at the right time with massive AI investments going on, and this could produce incredible returns.While most investors would be happy if a stock doubled in five years, what if it increased tenfold in value? Let's take a look to see if SoundHound AI has that capability, and what it would take to get there.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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