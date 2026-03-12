SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
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12.03.2026 16:00:00
SoundHound AI: Could the Stock 10X by 2030?
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is a fairly popular artificial intelligence (AI) investment option despite its small size. However, its small size is exactly why investors are drawn to it. Smaller companies can grow much faster, especially if their product takes off and becomes mainstream. SoundHound AI is in the right place at the right time with massive AI investments going on, and this could produce incredible returns.While most investors would be happy if a stock doubled in five years, what if it increased tenfold in value? Let's take a look to see if SoundHound AI has that capability, and what it would take to get there.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
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27.02.26
|SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Analystenschätzungen im Schlussquartal übertroffen (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|GNW-News: MWC 2026: SoundHound AI bringt Sales Assist-Agent auf den Markt und führt damit agentische KI im Echtzeit-Format im Einzelhandel ein (dpa-AFX)
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12.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoundHound AI zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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07.11.25
|SoundHound-Aktie volatil: Anleger trotz Umsatzsprung nicht überzeugt (finanzen.at)
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06.11.25
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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08.10.25
|GNW-News: Apivia Courtage führt mit der SoundHound-Plattform Amelia 7 agentische KI in seinen Kontaktzentren ein (dpa-AFX)