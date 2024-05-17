|
17.05.2024 14:00:00
SoundHound AI: Should Investors Buy This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock After 160% Gains?
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock has witnessed a roller-coaster ride on the market so far this year, gaining terrific momentum in February after it was revealed that Nvidia has a small stake in the company that's known for providing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice solutions.However, things soon started going south. Shares of the company are down 38% since hitting a 52-week high in mid-March. SoundHound AI stock has lost ground over the past couple of months thanks to weaker-than-expected earnings and a stock sale that wasn't received well by investors.Even so, shares of the company are up an impressive 160% so far in 2024. What's more, SoundHound's roller-coaster ride witnessed another upswing after the company released first-quarter results on May 9.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
