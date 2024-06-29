|
29.06.2024 19:41:00
SoundHound AI Is the Most Undervalued Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) has had quite the roller-coaster ride this year. But there's more excitement ahead, and I say it's time to buckle up for the next climb.Despite its negative earnings and eyebrow-raising valuation ratios, SoundHound AI stands out as a diamond in the rough. The voice-control specialist's stock is currently down by a significant margin from its previous highs, but don't let that discourage you. Here's why I see a big future for this little artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse, and why I'd still call it "undervalued" today.SoundHound AI focuses on voice AI and conversational intelligence technologies, fields that are becoming increasingly vital in our tech-driven world. With a backlog of long-term contracts totaling a whopping $682 million, this company has a clear path to future income that seems largely ignored by the current market price.
