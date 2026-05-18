SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
|
18.05.2026 11:51:00
SoundHound AI Just Announced Major News for Shareholders
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is a fairly popular artificial intelligence stock, thanks to its small size, huge growth, and major opportunity. But it has been a bit unloved as of late and is down for the year. However, after the news SoundHound AI just shared with investors, I think the stock could turn around and head higher over the rest of 2026.So, what's the big deal with SoundHound AI? It just told investors what to expect for revenue in 2027, and its figure is impressive.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
|
08.05.26
|SoundHound AI-Aktie in Rot: Verluste in Q1 trotz starkem Umsatzanstieg (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.02.26