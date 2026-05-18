SoundHound AI Aktie

SoundHound AI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071

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18.05.2026 11:51:00

SoundHound AI Just Announced Major News for Shareholders

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is a fairly popular artificial intelligence stock, thanks to its small size, huge growth, and major opportunity. But it has been a bit unloved as of late and is down for the year. However, after the news SoundHound AI just shared with investors, I think the stock could turn around and head higher over the rest of 2026.So, what's the big deal with SoundHound AI? It just told investors what to expect for revenue in 2027, and its figure is impressive.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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