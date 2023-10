SoundHound AI Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a hot topic these days, but not every AI specialist has enjoyed a soaring rocket ride in 2023. Voice control systems expert SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), for example, has taken a 48% price cut in 52 weeks.Is SoundHound a great buy at these low prices, or is the stock cheap for good reason? We tapped two of The Fool's top tech experts to help you straighten out this market conundrum. Anders Bylund sees a wide-open buying window but Keith Noonan is not so enthusiastic.Well, we are Motley after all. Read on to see how our experts arrived at conflicting conclusions about SoundHound AI.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel