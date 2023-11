SoundHound AI Stock Gains 3.5% on Revenue Beat and Better-Than-Expected Guidance

Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) gained 3.5% on Friday, following the artificial intelligence-powered voice solutions provider's release on Thursday afternoon of its third-quarter 2023 report. The stock's rise is attributable to the quarter's revenue exceeding Wall Street's consensus estimate and management's fourth-quarter revenue guidance (at the midpoint) also coming in better than analysts had expected.Data source: SoundHound. GAAP = generally accepted accounting principles.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel