Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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20.10.2026 16:16:02
SoundHound AI Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in Over 2 Years. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Shares of voice artificial intelligence (AI) company SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) have been in a seemingly endless tailspin this year. And the sell-off didn't begin in 2026, as the stock, which has lost more than half of its value this year, is down more than 75% in the past 12 months.
The last time SoundHound traded at these levels was around September 2024. That was the year that the stock skyrocketed more than 835% after investors learned Nvidia had invested in the business. Nvidia, however, would ultimately exit its position in SoundHound.
Excitement around the stock has effectively faded, even though it has some tremendous opportunities in AI, which could lead to further growth for the business in the future. Could now be a good time to buy SoundHound AI stock?
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