Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
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19.05.2026 22:04:00
SoundHound AI Stock Is Down 16% in 2026. Is This the Ultimate Buying Opportunity, or Is More Downside Ahead?
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks continue to lead the broader market higher, but not every name in this emerging space has been a winner recently. SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock, for instance, is down by about 16% this year and is now trading around 66% below its late 2024 record high.SoundHound is a leading developer of conversational AI software, but some investors have pared their exposure to its stock because of its high valuation and the company's slowing revenue growth. But could this dip be the ultimate long-term buying opportunity?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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26.02.26
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|SoundHound AI
|8,45
|1,20%