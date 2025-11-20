Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
20.11.2025 09:54:00
SoundHound AI Stock Is Down 36% in a Month. Is This the Ultimate Buying Opportunity Ahead of 2026?
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) develops conversational artificial intelligence (AI) software that is used by some of the world's top brands. It's designed to understand voice prompts and respond in kind, making it highly practical in fast-paced business settings like restaurants and customer service call centers.SoundHound is still in the early stages of commercializing its technology, so its financial results can be unpredictable, but its revenue continues to grow briskly. However, its stock is down 36% over the past month alone as investor sentiment cools on the AI industry overall, and it's now down by around 50% from last year's record high.Should investors steer clear of this up-and-coming AI stock, or could the recent dip be the ultimate buying opportunity heading into 2026?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
