SoundHound AI Stock Surges: Time to Buy or Sell?

Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) soared on Friday morning, tickled by a Street-stumping earnings report.Sales rose 73% year over year, and the bottom line inched a penny closer to breakeven. Management boosted the midpoint of its full-year revenue target from $70 million to $71 million. Both results left Wall Street's consensus estimates far behind, and SoundHound AI 's stock surged as much as 25.7% higher on the news.The provider of voice control and audio analysis tools based on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) has been on a roller coaster in recent months. After Friday's pop, the stock trades 250% above last fall's 52-week lows but still 50% below the highs of March.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel