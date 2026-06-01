SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
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01.06.2026 22:52:19
SoundHound AI vs. NICE: Which AI Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The artificial intelligence boom has produced two very different winners in the software space. Choosing between SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) requires weighing explosive revenue growth against steady, billion-dollar profitability.SoundHound AI focuses on voice-enabled interactions for cars, restaurants, and smart devices, while NICE dominates the back-end of customer service through its cloud-based contact center platforms. Both companies are integrating advanced AI to automate human tasks and improve efficiency. This comparison evaluates their financials and risk profiles for retail investors looking at 2026.SoundHound AI ranks among the faster-growing tech stocks because of its specialized focus on conversational software. The company develops tools that allow users to speak naturally to devices like cars and restaurant kiosks. By targeting the automotive and retail industries, it aims to replace traditional touchscreens with agentic AI. For the year ended December 31, 2025, no single customer accounted for more than 10% of total revenues.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
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08.05.26
|SoundHound AI-Aktie in Rot: Verluste in Q1 trotz starkem Umsatzanstieg (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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27.02.26
|SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Analystenschätzungen im Schlussquartal übertroffen (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|GNW-News: MWC 2026: SoundHound AI bringt Sales Assist-Agent auf den Markt und führt damit agentische KI im Echtzeit-Format im Einzelhandel ein (dpa-AFX)
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12.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoundHound AI zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)