SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
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19.08.2026 21:31:17
SoundHound AI vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Will the rapid scaling of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) outperform the foundational stability of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)? Choosing between these companies depends on your appetite for risk versus proven industrial scale.SoundHound provides specialized voice software that powers conversational experiences for cars and restaurants. Taiwan Semiconductor is the world's largest chip foundry, manufacturing the physical hardware that makes advanced software possible. This comparison looks at a high-growth software challenger against a global semiconductor powerhouse to determine which offers the better opportunity.SoundHound offers conversational AI software for various industries, including the automotive, retail, and hospitality sectors. Its agentic AI allows businesses to build voice interfaces for phones, kiosks, and drive-thrus. Notable partners include Casey's, which uses the technology in over 2,600 convenience stores, and MUSC Health, while the company is currently finalizing its acquisition of LivePerson to expand its global reach.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
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05.08.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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08.05.26
|SoundHound AI-Aktie in Rot: Verluste in Q1 trotz starkem Umsatzanstieg (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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27.02.26
|SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Analystenschätzungen im Schlussquartal übertroffen (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|GNW-News: MWC 2026: SoundHound AI bringt Sales Assist-Agent auf den Markt und führt damit agentische KI im Echtzeit-Format im Einzelhandel ein (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SoundHound AI
|7,16
|2,43%
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 3 ADRs
|72 475,00
|-0,34%
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)
|349,50
|-1,13%