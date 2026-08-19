SoundHound AI Aktie

SoundHound AI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071

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19.08.2026 21:31:17

SoundHound AI vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Will the rapid scaling of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) outperform the foundational stability of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)? Choosing between these companies depends on your appetite for risk versus proven industrial scale.SoundHound provides specialized voice software that powers conversational experiences for cars and restaurants. Taiwan Semiconductor is the world's largest chip foundry, manufacturing the physical hardware that makes advanced software possible. This comparison looks at a high-growth software challenger against a global semiconductor powerhouse to determine which offers the better opportunity.SoundHound offers conversational AI software for various industries, including the automotive, retail, and hospitality sectors. Its agentic AI allows businesses to build voice interfaces for phones, kiosks, and drive-thrus. Notable partners include Casey's, which uses the technology in over 2,600 convenience stores, and MUSC Health, while the company is currently finalizing its acquisition of LivePerson to expand its global reach.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

SoundHound AI 7,16 2,43% SoundHound AI
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 3 ADRs 72 475,00 -0,34% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 3 ADRs
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs) 349,50 -1,13% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)

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