ShotSpotter Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DSDS / ISIN: US82536T1079

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29.09.2026 14:02:14

SoundThinking To Be Acquired By Transom For Up To $11/shr In Cash; Shares Up 50% In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - SoundThinking Inc. (SSTI), a public safety technology company, on Tuesday announced that it has agreed to be acquired by Transom Capital Group.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The company said that the total potential consideration is up to $11 per share in cash.

Under the agreement, the company shareholders will receive $8 per share in cash and one non-transferable contingent value right worth up to an additional $3 per share.

The $8 per share upfront consideration represents a 46% premium to its closing price on September 28.

The upfront cash consideration values the company at an enterprise value of approximately $114 million.

The enterprise value could reach approximately $159 million if the maximum CVR payment is made.

The company said that the shareholders owning approximately 33% of its outstanding common stock have agreed to tender their shares.

The CVR payments are tied to certain 2027 revenue milestones for its ShotSpotter and SafePointe products.

In the pre-market trading, SoundThinking is 50.10% higher at $8.21 on the Nasdaq.

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