|
11.10.2023 20:57:00
Sour Punch® Candy Asks You to Test Your Luck with a Ghostly Surprise
LAPORTE, Ind., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Friday the 13th and Sour Punch® is asking fans to test their luck with a new spooky (and spicy) treat. Introducing Sour Punch® Ghost Pepper Roulette™, a new and fun interactive snacking experience that could be a trick or a treat. You might be "dancing with the devil" with the Ghost Pepper flavor, or pleasantly surprised with one of Sour Punch's delicious mouth-watering fruit flavors.
Each pack contains an assortment of four flavors of Sour Punch Straws including Boo Raz, Chilling Cherry, Ghoulish Grape, and Ghost Pepper. All Straws are cloaked in mysterious black, concealing their identity until you take a bite. This is not the first time Sour Punch has asked fans to take a spin with a thrill-seeking treat.
"After the incredible response to our April Fool's Day release of Sour Punch® Pickle Roulette™, we knew we had to up the ante," said Kyle Stout, Senior Product Manager. "This time, we've found the perfect blend of sweet and heat, delivering just enough spice to make sure you know you've picked the Ghost Pepper straw!"
Sour Punch Ghost Pepper Roulette is exclusively available while limited supplies last at sourpunch.com.
About Sour Punch:
Sour Punch is a popular candy brand that has been delighting consumers with its iconic sour blend delicious flavors since 1990. Sour Punch candies are available in a variety of shapes and sizes, including Straws, Bites, Twists, and more. For more information, visit sourpunch.com.
About American Licorice Company®:
American Licorice Company is a candy manufacturer based in La Porte, Indiana. It has been in business since 1914 and is known for creating popular candy brands such as Sour Punch®, Red Vines®, and Snaps®. For more information, visit americanlicorice.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sour-punch-candy-asks-you-to-test-your-luck-with-a-ghostly-surprise-301954099.html
SOURCE American Licorice Company
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise fallen etwas höher als erwartet aus: Wall Street gibt zum Handelsende nach -- ATX und DAX schließen etwas leichter -- Anleger in Asien schlussendlich in Kauflaune
Die Wall Street legte einen schwachen Handelstag hin. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Donnerstag nicht halten und schlossen knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag Gewinne.