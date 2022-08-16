Sourceability Named on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Sourceability, a global digital distributor of electronic components transforming how today's modern businesses bring products to market in an increasingly digital world, ranked no. 2472 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"It is an incredible honor to be included on the Inc. 5000 list alongside so many impressive companies," said Jens Gamperl, founder and CEO of Sourceability. "We are very proud of the company's growth over the past seven years and remain committed to meeting the demands of our customers with outstanding quality, service and technology to help with the digital transformation of the supply chain."

Since its founding in 2015, Sourceability has grown into a company with over 300 employees in 20 locations worldwide. As a distributor of electronic components with technology at its core, Sourceability offers a comprehensive suite of innovative digital tools and services, including Sourcengine™, Quotengine and Datalynq™, to expedite the procurement process across a range of industries. Their market intelligence platform, Datalynq, analyzes over 1 billion parts to help engineers and electronic component purchasers to better understand the risks associated with the global supply chain in order to make better decisions. Additionally, Sourcengine is the world's leading ecommerce marketplace that connects purchasers and vendors, democratizing, simplifying and bringing intelligence to the sourcing, procurement and purchasing of electronic components. Quotengine is Sourceability's Bill of Materials tool that leverages the negotiation power and expertise of Sourcengine to find additional stock, better pricing and plan deliveries for up to 12 months in advance. This platform has helped to provide access to more than 3,500 suppliers, over 1 billion parts, billions of data points and unmatched quality assurance and traceability.

Recipients were ranked based on their percentage of revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Notable companies including Microsoft, Oracle, Patagonia, and Zappos.com have all previously been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. The list of all 5,000 honorees, including company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies will be featured in the September issue of Inc.

Sourceability® is transforming how modern businesses bring products to market. As a Franchise and Independent distributor of electronic components, Sourceability provides cutting-edge digital tools and technology solutions to expedite the procurement process across a wide range of industries. The company's global distribution centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Miami, are supported by regional offices to maintain an understanding of customer supply chain needs. As a technology company, Sourceability continues to invest in new capabilities, building upon its initial success, by harnessing innovation, customer empowerment, and integrity.

