Sourced Group Achieves AWS Public Sector Partner Status

Sourced recognised for expertise and readiness to help public sector organisations, education and non-profit customers adopt cloud at scale

SINGAPORE, SYDNEY, and TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourced Group (Sourced), a leading global IT consultancy firm specialising in large-scale cloud transformations for regulated industries, and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner, is pleased to announce it has attained APN Authorised Public Sector Partner status.

APN Authorised Public Sector Partner is an official AWS designation that recognises companies that are able to manage government, education, and non-profit workloads on AWS. The designation marks the fourth significant APN milestone achieved by Sourced in less than 12 months. The company achieved the APN Migration Competency in November 2018, the APN DevOps Competency in December 2018, and the APN Premier Consulting Partner designation in April 2019.

To receive the Public Sector Partner designation, APN Consulting Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver its solutions seamlessly. Sourced qualifies for APN Public Sector Partner status by having a strong overall AWS practice and by demonstrating its experience and readiness to solve government, education, and non-profit client challenges.

Being recognised as a Public Sector Partner further differentiates Sourced — which has deployed AWS solutions since 2010 — as an AWS APN registered solutions provider with demonstrated technical proficiency and the ability to enact customer success in the public sector.

"As citizens demand better services, and government agencies realise the security and cost benefits of cloud, wider adoption of the technology is inevitable," says Jonathan Spinks, CEO, Sourced Group. "We are ideally positioned to help public sector organisations reduce cloud implementation times and potential risks, through our Cloud at Scale™ Core Foundations program, and our ten years' experience in providing secure AWS solutions in highly regulated industries. In as little as 12 weeks, public sector agencies can work with Sourced to quickly and effectively adopt cloud in a compliant manner."

Sourced's Cloud at Scale™ Core Foundations program offers public sector organisations the tools to launch or re-boot cloud adoption initiatives while enabling a holistic, multi-year strategy that goes beyond technology to address people, tools, and processes.

Sourced is an award-winning global consulting firm that helps organisations make the most of cloud computing with a focus on security, governance, and compliance. With nearly a decade of experience and offices in Australia, Canada, and Singapore, Sourced provides professional services that secure, migrate and manage hyperscale cloud infrastructure for enterprise clients. We specialise in organisation-wide cloud transformation and enablement for highly regulated industries, including financial services, aviation, healthcare, and telecommunications. Our proven deployment frameworks and trusted design patterns enable security-conscious organisations to unlock innovation, increase velocity, and embrace cloud at scale. www.sourcedgroup.com.

