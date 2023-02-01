SourceFuse Customers Reap the Benefits of 35% Faster App Deployment than Industry Benchmarks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceFuse, a leading provider of cloud native, bespoke solutions and services for enterprises, today announces it is now able to rapidly accelerate application development leveraging ARC by SourceFuse. ARC is an open-source framework for rapid application development of modern cloud native enterprise applications and Infrastructure as Code (IAC) modules. It enables the roll-out of secure and compliant AWS accounts that adhere to well architected best practices used in the most stringent compliant environments.

SourceFuse has invested heavily in creating a dedicated team focused solely on ARC, making ARC the foundation of its custom application developments – a true differentiator that very few cloud solution providers can offer. ARC offers a new way for enterprises to reduce time to market, with an average application deployment time 35% faster than industry benchmarks.

Not only does ARC help with rapid application development, it also supports modernization from both an infrastructure perspective and legacy applications perspective.

"Many of our enterprise customers have achieved huge benefits already when we've incorporated ARC as part of a new build, but we don't stop there," says Kabir Chandhoke, Chief Operations Officer at SourceFuse. "Our ARC team is continually making agile application developments that will advance future customer projects too."

As AWS Advanced Consulting Partners, SourceFuse's modernization-led migration approach ensures customers get to take advantage of the most advanced cloud technology and services available for their unique requirements. Through modernizing existing infrastructures, applications, and workloads, its customers have been able to unlock new business capabilities, scale to meet increasing demands, and eliminate legacy licensing costs.

Along with the exciting ARC roadmap, SourceFuse has set a target to further reduce application deployment time, going from 35% faster to 50% faster time to market by the end of 2024.

"This goal is ambitious but with the success we've had to date I fully expect us to hit that goal even sooner," says Samarpan Bhattacharya, Principal Architect at SourceFuse. "For the last 3+ years, I've been significantly contributing to the award-winning open-source project that's now part of the OpenJS foundation. In recognition of this, I was proud to become an official Loopback-next maintainer, providing greater influence on shaping the future of Loopback, absorbing newer technologies & supporting other contributors - all of which is at the core of all of our client projects."

