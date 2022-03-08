SourceMark Medical Partners with BCG Medical on Opt-Shield Patient Positioners

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceMark Medical, a US medical device company and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), announced an exclusive master supplier partnership today with BCG Medical for their Opt-Shield™ Air Trendelenburg and Supine positioners with built-in warming for robotic-assisted surgeries and cardiac surgeries, respectively.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with SourceMark," said Dr. Brandon Giap, founder and CEO of BCG Medical. "This partnership allows us to further our mission of providing standardization in keeping surgical patients safe, secure and warm which will result in more predictable outcomes. We're proud to offer a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional Trendelenburg positioning and warming methods."

Approximately 1.4 million surgeries in which a patient can be placed in the Trendelenburg position (including colorectal resections, prostatectomies and hysterectomies) are performed each year. Patient positioning injury is a known perioperative risk, with incidences identified in up to one third of the potential population. BCG Medical's Opt-Shield positioners with warming are all-in-one solutions that not only provide safer patient positioning, but also reduce the risk of hypothermia.

"BCG Medical's innovative patient positioner with warming capability is another example of synergies we form through the SourceMark Alliance Program. The embedded convective warming system in the Opt-Shield drape system aligns perfectly with our KoZee™ Patient Warming System. It enables surgeons, robotic coordinators, nurses and anesthesiologists to keep their patients secure and warm in multiple types of minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries, especially when the patient is in Trendelenburg, a high risk position for sliding, hypothermia, and other injuries, such as brachial plexus injuries," said Dan Blucher, CEO of SourceMark Medical.

SourceMark's Alliance Program engages inventors, entrepreneurs and large manufacturers from around the world to help commercialize their innovations to the US healthcare market. The partnership with BCG Medical highlights SourceMark's seventh new product release in almost two years.

Founded in 2002 and Headquartered in Franklin, TN, SourceMark Medical is a manufacturer and master supplier offering innovative and affordable products for health systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, pharmacies, and physician offices. Our medical and surgical products are uniquely designed to improve patient care and clinician engagement through their ease-of-use, utilization efficiencies, and affordable cost-point. For more information, visit www.sourcemarkmedical.com or contact customerservice@sourcemarkusa.com.

BCG Medical, Inc. was founded by two brothers, both physicians and leaders in their respective fields. Closely observing the workflow of the O.R. nurses while working as an anesthesiologist for more than 25 years, Dr. Giap always looked for ways to help keep the patient safe, secure, and warm, as well as improving the workflow in the O.R. BCG Medical's first line of products, the Opt-Shield, a Safe Patient-Handling System drape kit with built-in warming, Arm Protection and Sliding System, addresses safe patient-handling in the operating room, injury reduction to the staff, reduction in cross contamination/infection, and operating room efficiency. BCG Medical is dedicated to developing surgical products that provide a comprehensive patient positioning solution to keep surgical patients safe, secure and warm during surgeries. For more information, visit www.bcgmedical.com.

