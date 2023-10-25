SourceMark Medical Partners with NasaClip to Streamline Nosebleed Treatment

FRANKLIN, Tenn. , Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceMark Medical, a US medical device company and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), announced a supplier partnership today with NasaClip, an easy-to-use nosebleed rescue device available in adult and pediatric sizes.

"We're thrilled to partner with SourceMark and expand provider access to NasaClip," said Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, founder and CEO of NasaClip. "There are more than 500,000 ER visits for nosebleeds each year in the US alone. NasaClip improves those patients' quality of care with a simple and effective treatment that can be administered by a nurse or even the patient themselves."

NasaClip devices apply hands-free constant compression to stop bleeding without discomfort using intranasal sponges that can be medicated. This non-invasive approach allows patients to receive nosebleed treatment immediately in any setting without a doctor's intervention.

"NasaClip offers an innovative solution to treat patients with nosebleeds quickly and more effectively with minimal provider intervention," said Dan Blucher, CEO of SourceMark Medical. "We're pleased to partner with NasaClip to improve patient outcomes while cutting nosebleed treatment time and costs."

NasaClip is the first nosebleed rescue device that provides adjustable nasal compression for children and adults that is registered with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For more information, visit www.sourcemarkmedical.com/nasaclip.

About SourceMark Medical

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Franklin, TN, SourceMark Medical is a medical device supplier offering innovative and affordable products for health systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, pharmacies, and physician offices. Their products are uniquely designed to improve patient care and clinician engagement through their ease of use, utilization efficiencies, and affordable cost-point. For more information, visit www.sourcemarkmedical.com or contact customerservice@sourcemarkusa.com.

About NasaClip

NasaClip is the first and only adjustable nosebleed rescue device that provides constant, comfortable, hands-free compression. NasaClip was invented by Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne an emergency room physician, entrepreneur, and mom; to improve nosebleed treatment time and effectiveness for patients and providers in any setting. NasaClip is proudly Black-owned and woman-owned. Visit NasaClip.com for more information.

SOURCE SourceMark Medical