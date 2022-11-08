|
08.11.2022 12:47:39
South Africa’s Transnet reports derailment on coal export line
FRESH coal export delays from South Africa are likely to result from a train derailment which operator Transnet announced had occurred today.The government-owned company said a train carrying export coal en route to Richards Bay derailed outside Intshamanzi, near Ulundi this morning.“Response teams have been activated and are on their way to the site,” Transnet said in a brief statement. “Customers have been notifed of the incident.”No injuries have been reported.Transnet said in October it “remained resolute” in its commiment to rail 60 million tons (Mt) of coal in its current financial year despite a two-week strike in which deliveries of the fuel ground to a standstill.“With 150 days left we have not revised the 60Mt,” said Ali Motala, managing executive for the North Corridor at TFR (Transnet Freight Rail). As per its contract terms with customers, TFR grades its performance from April to March 2023.The Minerals Council calculated that including the effects of a recent strike, as well as Transnet logjams, the country would suffer annualised revenue losses of R50bn this year, 43% more than R35bn last year. This covers losses on revenue of iron ore, coal, chrome, ferrochrome and manganese exports.It said that R151bn could be gained in additional exports, with the concomitant benefits of employment in mining increasing by 40,000 jobs to 500,000, the fiscus benefiting from improved tax revenue and higher revenues for Transnet if all rail and ports systems were optimally and efficiently run at design capacity.The post South Africa’s Transnet reports derailment on coal export line appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|17,40
|-0,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlick auf Wahlen zum US-Kongress: US-Anleger greifen zu -- ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX zu Handelsende auf grünem Terrain -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte im Dienstagshandel die Verlustzone verlassen. Beim DAX wurde die Stimmung im Verlauf ebenfalls besser. Am US-Aktienmarkt zeigen sich grüne Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.