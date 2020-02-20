South Bay SUV Shoppers Can Soon Get the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport at Pacific Volkswagen

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Volkswagen Atlas has been an incredible success since its debut two years ago — and now Volkswagen is expanding the Atlas lineup with the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. The Atlas Cross Sport, which is a sportier and smaller version of the Atlas, greatly impresses, with its eye-catching design, robust engine options, a roomy and well-equipped interior, advanced driving assistance technologies and off-road capabilities. SUV shoppers from the South Bay of Los Angeles can soon get the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport at Pacific Volkswagen, with it arriving at the dealership in Spring 2020.

The 2020 Atlas Cross Sport delivers excellent performance with its two powerful engine options. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, while the 3.6-liter V6 engine cranks out 276 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. All Atlas Cross Sport models come equipped with a smooth-shifting eight-speed transmission, while the available 4Motion all-wheel drive system provides superb traction when heading off the beaten path and when driving in adverse weather conditions. When equipped with the V6 engine and the V6 Towing Package, the Atlas Cross Sport can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Volkswagen infused the Atlas Cross Sport with a very high level of safety, especially with its plethora of safety-enhancing driving assistance features. This includes Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Rear Traffic Alert, Dynamic Road Sign Display and Traffic Jam Assist.

The Atlas Cross Sport has an eye-catching look, with its wide stance, a three-bar chrome grille and a sculpted profile. Despite a length that is 2.8 inches shorter than the standard Atlas model, the Atlas Cross Sport offers a surprising amount of space for passengers, with a total passenger volume of 111.8 cubic-feet and a generous amount of legroom and headroom. The Atlas Cross Sport also offers plenty of cargo space, with a maximum cargo capacity of 77.8 cubic-feet.

