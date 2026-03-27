South Carolina Regulators Approve Duke Energy's Anderson County Natural Gas Plant Project

(RTTNews) - The Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC) has approved Duke Energy's plans to build a new natural gas generation facility in Anderson County.

According to a survey conducted by Ernst & Young, the project is expected to support more than 2,200 jobs annually during the multi-year construction phase, including 746 construction jobs in Anderson County. Once operational, the facility is projected to generate an annual statewide economic impact of $84 million, supporting 125 jobs and $10 million in annual labor income.

The plant will be one of the most efficient natural gas facilities in Duke Energy's system. It will feature advanced environmental control technologies designed to minimize emissions, use 90% less water compared to traditional wet cooling methods, eliminate the need for chemical water treatment, and avoid producing a vapor plume. Additionally, the facility is expected to have a longer lifespan than previous natural gas technologies.

Ownership of the plant's approximate 1,365 MW nominal capacity will be shared, with Central Electric Power Cooperative holding 95 MW and North Carolina Electric Membership Corporation holding 100 MW.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2027, with the facility expected to begin serving customers by early 2031.