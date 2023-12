South East Water paid £2.25m to shareholders despite £18m losses

Cost of debt rises for firm that left thousands of customers without running water in summerSouth East Water, which left thousands of customers without running water this summer, has paid out dividends of £2.25m over six months while overseeing increased losses of £18.1m before tax.The water company, which serves customers in Kent, Sussex, Berkshire and Surrey, made the payout to shareholders despite facing huge rises in the costs of its £1.4bn debt mountain, its half-year report showed on Thursday. In the six months to 30 September, the cost of serving the debt rose by £7.4m to £54.8m, as inflation and higher interest rates bit. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel