SOUTH FLORIDA-BASED POWERHOUSES ROYAL CARIBBEAN AND INTER MIAMI CF ANNOUNCE UNPRECEDENTED PARTNERSHIP

The World's Largest Cruise Line is Set to Become the Club's Main Partner and Official Vacation Partner

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International and Inter Miami CF have joined forces in an unprecedented, multiyear partnership that will combine the passion and commitment of the respective powerhouses in vacations and sports.

Royal Caribbean will become the Club's Main Partner and Official Vacation Partner. The world's largest cruise line and Inter Miami kicked off the first phase of their partnership in a bold way by officially welcoming global fútbol icons and their families to Miami in July. The highly anticipated unveiling event, La Presentación, marked the start of a new era, where the "Freedom to Dream" took center stage in a sold-out DRV PNK Stadium.

"Royal Caribbean started in Miami more than 50 years ago, and we have always had heart and passion for our community," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "It's been exciting to see Inter Miami's success, including their recent Leagues Cup title, energize South Florida. As the Club's Main Partner, we are thrilled to build on that momentum together and deliver memorable moments to fans around the world."

"We are proud to partner with Royal Caribbean, an iconic Miami brand," said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas. "As a global leader in the cruise industry, Royal Caribbean shares Inter Miami's innovative drive. Together, we will set the standard for the future of sports partnerships."

Fans will see the partners unite on and off the field, through stadium LED, in-game content, fan zone activations, the Club's digital and social platforms, and more starting with the next home game at DRV PNK Stadium. In addition, the two hometown favorites' shared commitment to the community they call home will come to life across local initiatives in South Florida, building on Royal Caribbean's decades-long track record of celebrating and contributing to the destinations its ships visit and Inter Miami's commitment to harnessing the power of fútbol to do good since the Club's inception.

"We always look for the opportunities that will provide us with an authentic partnership, and this one is a perfect fit," said Inter Miami CF Chief Business Officer, Xavier Asensi. "This partnership makes total sense for all of us: two local brands with global audiences and huge ambitions."

"Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami have won the hearts and minds of fans from around the world," said Kara Wallace, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Royal Caribbean International. "Together as partners, the possibilities to reach more dreamers and adventurers are exponential from ship to pitch, especially as we look forward to the arrival of the new Icon of the Seas to Miami."

The partnership comes on the heels of the countdown to the start of a new era of vacations. As Miami welcomes one icon, its next is set to make its debut in January 2024 – Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas. As the first-of-its-kind combination of every vacation, from the resort getaway to the beach escape and the theme park adventure, the cruise line's best-selling ship welcomes every type of family and adventurer. Everyone can make memories together and set out on their own adventures without compromise across record-breaking thrills, relaxing ways to chill, a neighborhood designed for young families, more than 40 ways to dine, drink and be entertained; and more. Details on what Icon has in store are available at www.RoyalCaribbean.com/Icon.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 20 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

About Inter Miami CF

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team in its fourth season in Major League Soccer. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which includes DRV PNK Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center and seven fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and has a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19. Please visit www.intermiamicf.com for more information. Inter Miami CF Main Partners include: XBTO, Fracht Group, AutoNation, Baptist Health and Florida Blue.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-florida-based-powerhouses-royal-caribbean-and-inter-miami-cf-announce-unprecedented-partnership-301910114.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International