09.01.2020 22:35:00
South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center now Offering Vivaer® to Treat Nasal Airway Congestion
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by highly acclaimed physician Dr. Lee Mandel, South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center provides South Florida residents with high-quality minimally invasive nasal procedures and treatments regarding sinus, allergy, snoring and sleep disorders.
With over 20 years of experience, their team employs cutting edge technology and surgical techniques designed to help patients improve their quality of life and obtain the best possible outcome from treatment.
Always on the bleeding edge of innovation, South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center has recently announced the addition of Vivaer® to treat nasal airway congestion. Vivaer® nasal congestion treatments are a welcomed addition to the center's toolset, with clinical studies revealing that Vivaer® significantly improved nasal obstruction symptoms for patients similarly to improvements experienced from more invasive surgical treatments.
Hope for Millions Suffering from Nasal Congestion
Nasal congestion is a prevalent and widespread condition experienced chronically by millions of individuals nationwide. The condition involves the blockage of nasal passages, with underlying causes ranging from allergies to a deviated septum. The severity of nasal congestion may vary from that of a moderate annoyance to life-threatening in some cases.
Previous Treatment Options Were Limited
Despite the prevalence of this condition, treatment options were largely limited to medications, breathing strips, or expensive and sometimes dangerous surgery. Medication and mechanical options such as breathing strips provide minimal and short-lived relief, while surgery is painful and involves an extended recovery period.
Non-Invasive Breakthrough: Vivaer®
With the advent of Vivaer®, those suffering from nasal airway obstruction now have an alternative treatment option. This one-time procedure is minimally-invasive, can be performed in minutes, and is highly effective for many patients.
Vivaer® may be a good option for those who experience:
- Persistent nasal obstruction or blockage
- Chronic snoring and fatigue
- Difficulty sleeping and/or breathing
- Chronic nasal stuffiness or congestion
- Difficulty breathing in enough air during physical activities
Vivaer® Nasal Airway Remodeling Procedure
Vivaer® nasal obstruction treatment performed at South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center is an "in-office" outpatient procedure utilizing advanced medical technology called Vivaer®Nasal Airway Remodeling. This treatment involves the use of carefully controlled radiofrequency energy that effectively reshapes the nasal tissues, thus improving airflow without the need for any incisions or surgical interventions.
The Benefits of Vivaer® Nasal Airway Remodeling
Fast and Convenient
- Performed in the comfort of an office setting
- Procedure time is generally less than 15 minutes
- Ability to return to daily activities with zero downtime
Minimally-Invasive and Low Risk
- No surgery required
- No incisions, cutting or stitches
- No implants or alterations of appearance
- Utilizes clinically proven methods and technology
Proven and Effective
- Backed by clinical studies
- Results revealed improvements similar to those of invasive surgery
- 94% response to treatment
- 86% patient satisfaction
About South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center
South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center, with locations in both Plantation and Fort Lauderdale Florida, is known for its excellence of care and treatment of sinus-related conditions, allergies, and sleep and snoring disorders. Their team of talented, compassionate and renowned medical specialists utilize forward-thinking approaches employing the latest medical breakthroughs and approved techniques and technology to deliver superior patient outcomes.
When other treatments or clinics fail, South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center is often able to offer new hope and relief.
Those suffering from sinus, nasal, sleep or snoring issues are encouraged to reach out for more information on treatment options or to schedule an appointment. The clinic is accepting new patients and with seasonal allergies in full swing, is ready to take on new appointments daily. Contact them via their official website or by calling 954-983-1211 today.
