South Korea: TotalEnergies Signs LNG Long-Term Sale Contract with Hanwha Corporation

Daegu, May 24, 2022 – Against the backdrop of World Gas Conference 2022, TotalEnergies announces the signing of a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the Korea’s Hanwha Energy Corporation for the supply of 600,000 metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year over 15 years, starting in 2024.The LNG will be sourced from TotalEnergies’ global LNG portfolio, delivered to the Tongyeong regasification terminal in South Korea, and then used to supply Hanwha & HDC’s greenfield 1 GW power plant currently under construction next to the terminal.