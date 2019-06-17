South Korea Bourse May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, surrendering more than 15 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,095-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly negative, although technology stocks are likely to weigh. The European and U.S. market were down and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the industrial issues and technology stocks.

For the day, the index sank 7.74 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 2,095.41 after trading between 2,087.47 and 2,103.02. Volume was 462 million shares worth 4.6 trillion won. There were 546 decliners and 279 gainers.

Among the actives, Hana Financial collected 0.13 percent, while Samsung Electronics added 0.57 percent, LG Display dropped 0.88 percent, LG Electronics skidded 1.47 percent, SK hynix shed 0.63 percent, POSCO fell 0.42 percent, SK Telecom eased 0.19 percent, KEPCO tumbled 2.30 percent, Hyundai Motor lost 0.35 percent, Kia Motors jumped 1.44 percent and Shinhan Financial and KB Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower on Friday, staged a mild recovery in afternoon trade but still finished in the red.

The Dow shed 17.19 points or 0.07 percent, while the NASDAQ lost 40.47 points or 0.562 percent to 7,796.66 and the S&P fell 4.66 points or 0.16 percent to 2,886.98. For the week, the Dow added 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ rose 0.7 percent and the S&P advanced 0.5 percent.

Tech stocks came under pressure after Broadcom (AVGO) reported better than expected fiscal second quarter earnings but lowered its full-year revenue guidance due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

In economic news, the Commerce noted a solid gain in retail sales in May and a strong upward revision in April. Also, the Federal Reserve noted a bigger than expected increase in industrial production in May, although the University of Michigan said its reading on consumer sentiment dropped in June.

Crude oil prices moved up Friday amid rising geopolitical tensions following the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended up $0.23 or 0.4 percent at $52.51 a barrel. For the week, WTA crude oil futures shed 2.7 percent.