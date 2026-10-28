Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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28.10.2026 13:27:01
South Korea Fines Google And Apple Over App Store Payment Restrictions
(RTTNews) - South Korea's Korea Media and Communications Commission (KMCC) Wednesday fined Google (META) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) for forcing specific payment methods, and ordered both companies to take corrective measures.
The regulator imposed penalty surcharges of KRW 42.9 billion on Google and KRW 20.81 billion on Apple, finding that the companies violated the Telecommunications Business Act by restricting developers' payment options, charging a 26% commission for third-party payments and unfairly delaying app reviews. Apple was also found to have applied discriminatory commission calculations to domestic and overseas developers.
The commission ordered both companies to revise their business procedures to give developers greater payment flexibility and prevent unfair delays in app reviews. It said the companies imposed unreasonable conditions that effectively pushed developers toward their own payment services.
In March, Google had announced a revised payment policy allowing external payments and reducing service fees, while Apple outlined plans to improve its app market practices.
KMCC said it would continue monitoring the implementation of these changes in South Korea.
In pre-market trading, Apple shares were down 0.37% following Tuesday's close of $347.10 , while Google parent META shares rose 0.20% on the previous close of $620.19.
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