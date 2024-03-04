South Korea has granted Lleida.net its sixth patent in the country

Madrid, March 4 - South Korea has granted Spanish technology company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) its sixth patent in the country, this time for its electronic contract certification method.

The recognition, granted by the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO), is titled "Platform and Method for Certifying an Electronic Contract for Electronic Identification and Trust Services (EIDAS)" and is valid for 20 years.

EIDAS is the European regulation that sets the standards for identification and trust services for electronic transactions within the EU.

This technology generates the certification of the reception of electronic mail that contains a digital proof to demonstrate the reception, the content, the delivery and the non manipulation of the information and the message, valid before the courts and the public administrations.

This is the sixth recognition received by Lleida.net from the Seoul authorities, which has 309 patents worldwide in more than 60 countries on 50 continents.

So far, 11 Asian countries have recognized Lleida.net's inventions, including Japan, China, the Gulf Cooperation Council, India and Israel.

Lleida.net's growth strategy in the electronic signature, notification and contracting market in the countries where it is present and those where it plans to be in the future, is based on a solid growth policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the certified electronic signature, contracting and notification industry.

The company, founded in 1995, first went public in Madrid in 2015.

It subsequently went public on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018, and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its securities are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.

