Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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01.06.2026 04:15:00
South Korea May Be About to Invest in NuScale Power Corp.'s SMR Program. Should Investors Get In Before the Deal Is Finalized?
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) has an exciting opportunity ahead, and it is hitting the market at what appears to be a timely moment. But what it doesn't have yet is its first signed-on-the-dotted-line sale. This is an important fact to consider as you digest the news that South Korea is in talks with NuScale Power regarding an investment and a possible reactor project.Right now, NuScale Power has regulator approved plans for a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR). SMRs could be a revolutionary development in the nuclear power industry. They are factory-built, small enough to transport to where they are needed, and incorporate the most modern safety systems. Given the spike in electricity demand expected from data centers, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicles, among other things, NuScale Power could be at the cusp of a huge, long-term opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)