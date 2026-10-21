South Korea Shares May Extend Wednesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one day after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had rallied more than 210 points or 3.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 5,810-point plateau and it may see additional upside on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing oil prices and upbeat earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were solidly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Wednesday with continued bargain hunting following last week's brutal selloff - led by the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile companies.

For the day, the index rallied 182.92 points or 3.29 percent to finish at 5,735.66 after peaking at 5,816.43. Volume was 214.35 million shares worth 17.16 trillion won. There were 487 decliners and 372 gainers.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened flat but quickly tracked to the upside and largely trended that way throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 360.21 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 52,856.09, while the NASDAQ rallied 278.04 points or 1.05 percent to close at 26,702.86 and the S&P 500 gained 44.60 points or 0.58 percent to end at 7,757.17.

The advance by the NASDAQ reflected strength in the tech sector amid a positive reaction to earnings news from companies like SpaceX (SPCX), Tesla (TSLA) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

Crude oil prices edged lower Wednesday on reports of progress in Strait of Hormuz shipping traffic. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down by $0.69 or 0.71 percent at $97.13 per barrel.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce its decision on interest rates; the BoK is expected to keep its benchmark unchanged at 3.00 percent.