South Korea Shares May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in 12 straight sessions, accelerating more than 670 points or 15.3 percent in that span. Now at another fresh record closing high, the KOSPI sits just above the 4,900-point plateau and it continues to be overdue for consolidation on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to ongoing geopolitical concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were closed and the Asian bourses are also likely to open under water.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher again on Monday following gains from the automobile producers and technology stocks, while the financial sector was mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 63.92 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 4,904.66 after hitting an intraday high of 4,917.37. Volume was 564.9 million shares worth 25 trillion won. There were 487 decliners and 397 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.63 percent, while KB Financial skidded 1.07 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.21 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.27 percent, Samsung SDI surged 8.65 percent, LG Electronics soared 8.64 percent, SK Hynix climbed 1.06 percent, Naver tanked 3.05 percent, LG Chem added 0.54 percent, Lotte Chemical shed 0.67 percent, SK Innovation improved 0.76 percent, POSCO Holdings vaulted 4.83 percent, SK Telecom rallied 7.05 percent, KEPCO jumped 2.93 percent, Hyundai Mobis spiked 6.15 percent, Hyundai Motor skyrocketed 16.22 percent and Kia Motors accelerated 12.18 percent.

The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while the European markets spent the entire session in the red amid rising geopolitical tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on his plan to acquire Greenland.

Trump said NATO had warned Denmark for years about the "Russian threat" to Greenland and claimed Copenhagen had failed to act. "Now it is time, and it will be done!!!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform ahead of this week's World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Also weighing on stocks was Trump's announcement of a 10 percent tariff on several EU countries from next month, which raises the tariff on all imports to the U.S. to 25 percent.

Reports suggest that the EU is considering a retaliatory move that would place tariffs on 93 billion euros of U.S. goods or restrict U.S. firms' access to its internal market.