South Korea Shares Tipped To Open Under Pressure On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 70 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,745-point plateau although it's due for consolidation on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative due to the ongoing uncertainty created by fears that Russia will imminently invade Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Friday as gains from the heavy industrials and shipbuilders were offset by weakness from the technology companies and financials.

For the day, the index rose 0.43 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 2,744.52 after trading between 2,711.88 and 2,747.08. Volume was 506 million shares worth 8.4 trillion won. There were 622 gainers and 225 decliners.

Among the actives, KB Financial tumbled 2.15 percent, while Hana Financial lost 0.57 percent, Samsung Electronics dropped 0.93 percent, LG Electronics slid 0.40 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1.13 percent, Naver tanked 2.00 percent, Samsung SDI eased 0.36 percent, LG Chem declined 1.72 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 4.36 percent, Korea Shipbuilding jumped 1.57 percent, Daewoo Shipbuilding rallied 2.37 percent, Samsung Heavy Industries advanced 1.09 percent, S-Oil plunged 2.93 percent, SK Innovation fell 0.47 percent, POSCO shed 0.53 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.90 percent, KEPCO spiked 2.03 percent, Kia Motors retreated 1.01 percent and Hyundai Motor and Shinhan Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained that way through most of the session, ending firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 232.85 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 34,079.18, while the NASDAQ tumbled 168.65 points or 1.23 percent to close at 13,548.07 and the S&P 500 lost 31.39 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,348.87. For the week, the Dow dropped 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ sank 1.8 percent and the S&P fell 1.6 percent.

The sustained weakness on Wall Street came amid lingering geopolitical concerns as the Ukrainian government and Russian state-controlled media continued to exchanged accusations of cease-fire violations in the eastern part of the country.

Uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy also continued to weigh on the markets ahead of an anticipated interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported a sharp increase in existing home sales last month. Also, the Conference Board showed an unexpected pullback by its leading U.S. economic indicators in January.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday amid signs of negotiations to restore the Iran nuclear deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $0.69 or 0.36 percent at $91.07 a barrel. WTI futures shed 2.2 percent in the week.