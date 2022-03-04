South Korea Stock Market Due For Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, jumping more than 100 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,750-point plateau although investors figure to lock in gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative and volatile, responding to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index spiked 43.56 points or 1.61 percent to finish at 2,747.08 after trading between 2,726.35 and 2,748.21. Volume was 607 million shares worth 10.5 trillion won. There were 696 gainers and 183 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.92 percent, while KB Financial climbed 1.92 percent, Hana Financial strengthened 1.72 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 1.67 percent, LG Electronics increased 3.24 percent, SK Hynix soared 3.20 percent, Naver rallied 2.68 percent, LG Chem was up 0.54 percent, Lotte Chemical rose 0.24 percent, S-Oil fell 0.33 percent, SK Innovation gained 2.41 percent, POSCO spiked 2.47 percent, SK Telecom added 0.73 percent, KEPCO surged 4.10 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 4.11 percent and Kia Motors improved 2.36 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before late selling pressure saw them finish firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 96.69 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 33,794.66, while the NASDAQ tumbled 214.08 points or 1.56 percent to end at 13,537.94 and the S&P 500 fell 23.05 points or 0.53 percent to close at 4,363.49.

The volatility on the day came as traders kept an eye on developments in Ukraine as Russian forces continue to step up their attacks, forcing thousands of Ukrainians to flee the country.

Traders remain worried the sanctions imposed on Russia along with the subsequent surge in oil prices could derail the economic recovery even as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared before the Senate Banking Committee and reiterated the central bank is likely to raise rates by at least 25 basis points at its meeting later this month.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Institute for Supply Management reported a continued slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in February.

U.S. crude oil prices drifted lower on Thursday, retreating from multi-year highs on speculation over a possible nuclear deal with Iran. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down by 2.6 percent at $107.67 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release February numbers for consumer prices later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year - slowing from 0.6 percent on month and 3.6 percent on year in January.