South Korea Stock Market Tipped To Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 50 points or 1.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,740-point plateau and it's predicted to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on hopes for a cease fire between Russia and Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks and automobile producers, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index added 11.51 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 2,741.07 after trading between 2,733.22 and 2,754.18. Volume was 720 million shares worth 9.9 trillion won. There were 475 gainers and 386 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.49 percent, while KB Financial dropped 0.98 percent, Hana Financial shed 0.41 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.72 percent, SK Hynix strengthened 1.69 percent, Naver advanced 0.75 percent, Lotte Chemical rose 0.25 percent, S-Oil eased 0.10 percent, SK Innovation slumped 0.24 percent, POSCO dipped 0.17 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.52 percent, KEPCO tanked 2.80 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 1.15 percent, Kia Motors improved 0.56 percent and LG Chem and LG Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened firmly higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow surged 338.30 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 35,294.19, while the NASDAQ soared 264.73 points or 1.84 percent to end at 14,619.64 and the S&P 500 climbed 56.08 points or 1.23 percent to close at 4,631.08.

Reports about encouraging progress in a cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey helped lift investor sentiment on Wall Street.

In economic news, the Labor Department said the number of job openings in the United States was little changed in February, while the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 19.1 percent in January. And the Conference Board showed an unexpected improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in March.

Crude oil prices dropped on Tuesday amid easing worries about global crude supply after positive reports of the peace talks. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May ended down by $1.72 or 1.6 percent at $104.24 a barrel.