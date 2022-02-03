South Korea Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long break for the Lunar New Year, the South Korea stock market had halted the five-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 250 points or 9 percent to a 14-month closing low. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,665-point plateau and it's expected to open sharply higher on Thursday as it catches up on missed sentiment.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains upbeat following brutal losses last week, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, chemical companies, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index jumped 48.85 points or 1.87 percent to finish at 2,663.34 after trading between 2,591.53 and 2,668.59. Volume was 427 million shares worth 13.6 trillion won. There were 855 gainers and 59 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rose 0.13 percent, while KB Financial collected 2.59 percent, Hana Financial increased 2.04 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 2.81 percent, LG Electronics soared 2.82 percent, SK Hynix soared 6.17 percent, Naver climbed 2.31 percent, Samsung SDI retreated 1.68 percent, LG Chem spiked 4.75 percent, Lotte Chemical improved 1.83 percent, SK Innovation added 0.23 percent, POSCO perked 2.91 percent, SK Telecom advanced 1.62 percent, KEPCO gathered 2.49 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 1.61 percent and Kia Motors rallied 3.67 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off some early weakness on Wednesday before moving firmly higher for the fourth straight session.

The Dow jumped 224.09 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 35,629.33, while the NASDAQ advanced 71.54 points or 0.50 percent to close at 14,417.55 and the S&P 500 spiked 42.84 points or 0.94 percent to end at 4,589.38.

The continued strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to upbeat earnings from some big-name companies like Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Traders also reacted to a report from payroll processor ADP that showed an unexpectedly sharp pullback in U.S. private sector employment last month. On Friday, the Labor Department will release its more closely watched monthly jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Crude oil futures inched higher Wednesday, supported by data showing a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. However, the rise was just marginal as OPEC and its allies approved another 400,000 barrels per day in production that will begin in March. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up by $0.06 or 0.1 percent at $88.26 a barrel.