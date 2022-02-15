South Korea Stock Market Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has tracked lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking more than 65 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,700-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on concerns over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, although crude oil prices may limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion. The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board, especially among the financials, technology stocks and industrials. For the day, the index tumbled 43.23 points or 1.57 percent to finish at 2,704.48 after trading between 2,688.24 and 2,724.72. Volume 606 million shares worth 11.3 trillion won. There were 787 decliners and 117 gainers. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial surrendered 1.70 percent, while KB Financial tumbled 1.82 percent, Hana Financial tanked 2.34 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.60 percent, LG Electronics sank 2.77 percent, SK Hynix rose 0.38 percent, Naver declined 1.68 percent, Samsung SDI cratered 3.84 percent, LG Chem lost 2.21 percent, Lotte Chemical plummeted 2.67 percent, S-Oil surged 3.56 percent, SK Innovation dropped 1.21 percent, POSCO slumped 2.07 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.36 percent, KEPCO skidded 1.33 percent, Hyundai Motor plunged 3.55 percent and Kia Motors stumbled 2.53 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Monday and spent most of the day in the red before ending modestly lower.

The Dow tumbled 171.89 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 34,566.17, while the NASDAQ eased 0.24 points or 0.00 percent to close at 13,790.92 and the S&P 500 fell 16.97 points or 0.38 percent to end at 4,401.67.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as traders kept a close eye on developments regarding the tensions between Ukraine and Russia. President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend but there was little progress in defusing the situation.

Traders also remained wary about the outlook for monetary policy following mixed remarks by Federal Reserve officials, with interest rates expected to rise as soon as next month.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday on rising concerns that Russia could attack Ukraine in the near future. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $2.36 or 2.5 percent at $95.46 a barrel, the highest settlement since September 2014.