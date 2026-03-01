Stride Aktie

WKN DE: A2QJVN / ISIN: US86333M1080

01.03.2026 19:50:12

South Street Advisors Dumps $2.5 Million of its Stride Position Amid Stock's Halving

According to a SEC filing dated February 9, 2026, South Street Advisors LLC sold 27,651 shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $2.51 million based on the average share price across the quarter. The quarter-end value of the firm’s Stride position declined by $8.80 million, driven by both share sales and market price movements.After the sale, Stride comprised 0.51% of South Street Advisors' $712.19 million 13F reportable assets.As of February 27, 2026, Stride shares were trading at $84.38, down 38.32% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 44 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
