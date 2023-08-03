South University announces it will return to being an independent, private institution of higher education

The move comes as both the South University Board of Trustees and Education Principle Foundation (EPF) Board unanimously voted to separate.

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South University, which operates campuses in 11 locations, and offers fully online programs, announced its separation from the Education Principle Foundation (EPF), effective July 15, 2023. The University will be celebrating its 125th anniversary next year and will return to being an independent institution of higher education. This change creates new avenues for South University to continue its mission – providing educational opportunities for a diverse student population's intellectual, social, and professional development.

"With this new independence, we stand poised to take bold strides toward an even more prosperous future, nurturing an environment that empowers our students to become the leaders of tomorrow," said Chancellor Dr. Steven Yoho. "It reflects the unwavering commitment and dedication of our exceptional team, who have worked tirelessly to shape the institution into what it is today - a nationally recognized university."

South University's pragmatic approach to higher education through focused and flexible academic experiences enables students to balance their busy lives with their career goals. The University provides supportive faculty, a diverse community, and options for learning online.

"In the last four years, the University has done a remarkable job stabilizing and growing its enrollment, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges. The University is now positioned to thrive, and EPF's mission in support of the University has been fulfilled," said Dr. Yoho.

South University offers degrees in Nursing (both pre-and post-licensure), Business, IT, and Healthcare, including a Doctorate in Pharmacy and a Master's in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. And after recently expanding the Master of Science in Physician Assistant (PA) program to its Austin, TX campus, South University now offers the program at 5 locations across 4 states. It is accredited to enroll 246 students each year. "We see tremendous demand for our PA program, which has over 600 students as of Q1 2023," said Dr. Yoho.

"Our new status and expansion of programs, like the Master of Science in Physician Assistant and Master of Science in Anesthesia Science, show that South University is truly committed to a student-focused education roadmap," said Dr. Michael Colegrove, Chair of South University's Board of Trustees. "I could not be more excited that we are now an independent university, and we look forward to helping our students continue to succeed."

In early 2019, South University, then under Dream Center Education Holdings (DCEH), transitioned to EPF, allowing the university to focus on growth and student success. Over the last three years, the university has experienced significant growth, now with over 10,000 students enrolled nationwide.

About South University

Founded in 1899, South University is a private, independent higher education institution that has grown from a single Savannah, GA location to serving over 10,000 students at 11 ground campus locations plus online. With degrees from associate to doctoral level, South University offers programs for a diverse student population.

Media Contact

Adrian Plaisance

845-507-3359

adrian@senseiadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-university-announces-it-will-return-to-being-an-independent-private-institution-of-higher-education-301892995.html

SOURCE South University