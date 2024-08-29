South32 FY Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - South32 Ltd. (SOUHY.PK, SHTLF.PK), an Australian mining and metals company, reported that its net loss after tax attributable to members for the year ended 30 June 2024 widened to US$203 million from last year's US$173 million. The wider loss was due to impairment expenses for Worsley Alumina and Cerro Matoso, partially offset by an impairment reversal for Illawarra Metallurgical Coal. Basic loss per share was 4.5 US cents compared to a loss of 3.8 US cents in the prior year.

Underlying earnings dropped to US$380 million from US$916 million in the previous year.

Revenue from continuing operations for the year declined to US$5.479 billion from US$5.646 billion in the prior year.

Underlying revenue decreased 8% to US$8.296 billion in fiscal year 2024 due to lower average commodity prices and lower production volumes predominantly at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal due to planned longwall moves and at Australia Manganese due to Tropical Cyclone Megan.

The Board has resolved to pay a final dividend of US 3.1 cents per share for the year ended 30 June 2024. The record date for determining entitlements to dividends is 20 September 2024; payment date is 17 October 2024.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2025, the company expects to increase its low-carbon aluminium production by 17% as Brazil Aluminium continues to ramp up and Mozal Aluminium delivers its recovery plan, and lift copper production by 15% as Sierra Gorda realises higher planned grades.

