|
21.10.2025 03:40:49
South32 Reports Production Gains Across Key Commodities; Backs FY26 Guidance
(RTTNews) - South32 Ltd. (SOUHY.PK, SHTLF.PK), the Australian mining and metals company, reported modest gains in first-quarter alumina and aluminium production, along with a substantial increase in manganese output.
Quarterly Alumina production rose by 1%, driven by Brazil Alumina operating above its nameplate capacity and Worsley Alumina benefiting from improved bauxite supply and the completion of scheduled calciner maintenance.
Aluminium production for the quarter also saw a 1% increase, with Hillside Aluminium continuing to test its maximum technical limits. Mozal Aluminium boosted output by 3%, despite halting pot relining due to uncertainty around future electricity supply.
Manganese production jumped 33%, as Australia Manganese successfully implemented its operational recovery plan and increased export shipments. South Africa Manganese also contributed with a strong performance early in the year.
The company confirmed that its production guidance for fiscal year 2026 remains unchanged across all operations.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHandelskonflikt im Fokus: ATX letztlich höher -- DAX schließt stark - über 24.000 Punkte -- US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich teils mit deutlichen Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Montag stärker. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenstart teils deutlich zu.