Southeast Asian consumers look for security and positive reviews when choosing online destinations, not loyalty rewards - new ClickInsights research

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A report by APAC research firm ClickInsights said around 8 in 10 SEA online shoppers said that website security and positive user reviews are among the most important considerations when deciding where to buy online. Surprisingly, only around 1 in 3 SEA consumers consider loyalty rewards to be an important factor in choosing an online shopping destination.

The State of Online Consumer Behaviour in Southeast Asia report, produced by ClickInsights in partnership with Magento Commerce is based on a survey of more than 1,000 consumers in Southeast Asia. Respondents are from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, representing the majority of the region's population.

The results aim at offering an overview of regional trends from three perspectives:

Consumer online shopping behaviour

A comparison of the online habits of the new generation of GenZ consumers aged between 16 and 22, against Millennials (aged 23 to 37)

A cross-sectional view of consumer online shopping behaviour in six distinct SEA markets - Indonesia , Malaysia , Singapore , Thailand , the Philippines and Vietnam .

This research finds that, Millennials spend more money online and buy online more frequently than GenZs. Across Southeast Asia (SEA), Millennial consumers are more likely to shop online every week (34%) than GenZ consumers (16%). Millennials are also more likely to have spent the equivalent of US$100 online in 2019 for every major consumer goods category.

Both GenZs and Millennials find influencers helpful across many product categories and especially clothing and beauty products as well as travel destinations.

SEA consumers look for security and positive reviews when choosing online destinations, not loyalty rewards. Around 8 in 10 SEA online shoppers said that website security and positive user reviews are among the most important considerations when deciding where to buy online. Surprisingly, only around 1 in 3 SEA consider loyalty rewards to be an important factor in choosing an online shopping destination.

E-wallets are taking off in the region. Millennials across the region are flocking to e-wallets. In that age group, almost 7 in 10 Indonesians, Vietnamese and Malaysians use them for online shopping. E-wallets are popular because they are easier to use than other forms of payments and consumers appreciate the discounts and incentives, they get for using them.

ClickInsights Founder & Managing Director, Jefrey Gomez, said, "At the start of the year, 75% of Millennials and 63% of GenZs anticipated spending more money online in 2020, which was a great news for companies that had invested in their online presence in SEA over the years. With the current state of events caused by the COVID-19 virus where more people are staying home and choosing to make purchases online in order to practice social distancing, ecommerce businesses have the opportunity to increase acquisition even more during this period."

"SEA has all the fundamentals in place to weather the current market turbulence and position for ecommerce growth over the next five years," said Nicholas Kontopoulos, Regional Head of APAC Commercial Marketing, Adobe. "The regional population is young and growing, both the GenZ and the Millennials said that they spent more online in 2019 than the year before and expect to spend even more in 2020."

The report is available for download here: https://events.clickacademyasia.com/state-of-online-consumer-behaviour-in-sea/

About ClickInsights

It can be difficult to keep up with all the changes to digital marketing. Social networks fall in and out of favour, ecommerce best practices keep changing and new technologies are springing up all the time. Yet, marketers must stay on top of it all to keep their companies top-of-mind with consumers and drive repeat business with customers.

ClickInsights helps marketers in Asia-Pacific stay up-to-date by providing them with data, information and insights on the ever-changing digital marketing and ecommerce landscapes.

Our data is sourced from regular consumer surveys conducted in partnership with top-tier B2B marketing companies who share our passion for discovering new, online behaviours. Survey responses are collated and analysed to discover new information about regional adoption of digital technology. Insights derived from our analysis are then presented to our readers through reports with illuminating data visualisations and detailed commentary.

And, as we only use recent, bespoke data and in-house analysis, our observations about consumers and marketing in Asia-Pacific are timely, relevant and not available elsewhere. So, whether you're a marketer, a manager, business owner, tech vendor or a c-suite executive, you can visit our website, download ClickInsights research and get a fresh look at what's happening in digital in the Asia-Pacific today.

ClickInsights is the research & events arm of ClickAcademy Asia. Visit www.clickinsights.asia for more information.

About Magento Commerce

Magento Commerce, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, is the leading commerce solution for merchants and brands across B2C and B2B industries and was recently named a leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. Magento Commerce boasts a strong portfolio of cloud-based omnichannel solutions that empower merchants to successfully integrate digital and physical shopping experiences. Magento is the #1 provider to the Internet Retailer Top 1000, the B2B 300 and the Top 500 Guides for Europe and Latin America. Magento is supported by a vast global network of solution and technology partners, a highly active global developer community and the largest eCommerce marketplace for extensions available for download on the Magento Marketplace. More information can be found at www.magento.com.

