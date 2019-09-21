21.09.2019 02:30:00

Southeast Texas Self-Storage Facilities Open for Business During Storm Imelda

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Storage Centers, BullsEye Storage, American Mini Storage, and AC Self Storage will be operating during normal business hours in the midst of the severe rain and flooding. Current tenants can be rest assured that there are no damages to the facilities and their belongings are safe.

If you are looking for self-storage in the Houston, Pasadena, or Missouri City area, please contact one of our facilities.

US Storage Centers
8909 Hinman Street
Houston, TX 77061
(713) 587-6098

US Storage Centers
7905 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77505
(281) 645-5562

BullsEye Storage
1715 Airline Drive
Houston, TX 77009
(713) 804-4675

BullsEye Storage
3200 West Dallas Street
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 903-8502

BullsEye Storage
7300 South Loop East
Houston, TX 77087
(832) 966-3440

American Mini Storage
4100 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77092
(713) 364-0234

AC Self Storage
2604 Farm to Market Road 1092
Missouri City, TX 77459
(832) 224-2765

We hope those who are affected by the storm are safe.

 

SOURCE US Storage Centers

