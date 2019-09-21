|
21.09.2019 02:30:00
Southeast Texas Self-Storage Facilities Open for Business During Storm Imelda
HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Storage Centers, BullsEye Storage, American Mini Storage, and AC Self Storage will be operating during normal business hours in the midst of the severe rain and flooding. Current tenants can be rest assured that there are no damages to the facilities and their belongings are safe.
If you are looking for self-storage in the Houston, Pasadena, or Missouri City area, please contact one of our facilities.
US Storage Centers
8909 Hinman Street
Houston, TX 77061
(713) 587-6098
US Storage Centers
7905 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77505
(281) 645-5562
BullsEye Storage
1715 Airline Drive
Houston, TX 77009
(713) 804-4675
BullsEye Storage
3200 West Dallas Street
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 903-8502
BullsEye Storage
7300 South Loop East
Houston, TX 77087
(832) 966-3440
American Mini Storage
4100 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77092
(713) 364-0234
AC Self Storage
2604 Farm to Market Road 1092
Missouri City, TX 77459
(832) 224-2765
We hope those who are affected by the storm are safe.
SOURCE US Storage Centers
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX zeigten sich am Freitag behauptet. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickelten sich am Freitag freundlich.