28.08.2020 00:00:00

Southern California's Ontario International Airport scores high in cargo shipment rating

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis by Fitch Ratings shows only two U.S. airports – Southern California'sOntario International Airport (ONT) and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) – experienced significant growth of commercial air freight shipments in the first five months of 2020 as consumers and businesses increasingly relied on e-commerce sources for household goods and critically needed personal protective equipment as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and stay-home orders were implemented.

A new analysis by Fitch Ratings shows ONT as one of only two U.S. airports to have experienced significant growth of commercial air freight shipments in the first five months of 2020.

According to the Fitch Ratings report, just ONT and ANC saw double-digit growth in commercial cargo while freight volumes at other major cargo hubs were either in line with last year or declined slightly.  

From January through May, the period analyzed by Fitch, ONT saw air cargo tonnage increase more than 18% compared to the same period in 2019. According to ONT data, monthly and year-to-date increases were even greater in June and July. From March through July, Ontario recorded monthly increases of more than 20%.

 

ONT Freight

(tonnage)

2020

2019

Change

YTD

2020

YTD

2019

Change

January

61,027

58,246

4.77%

---

---

---

February

55,029

49,159

11.94%

116,056

107,405

8.1%

March

70,221

57,582

21.95%

186,278

164,988

12.9%

April

75,171

59,359

26.64%

261,449

224,346

16.5%

May

81,379

65,559

24.13%

342,828

289,905

18.3%

June

79,152

61,163

29.41%

422,062

351,068

20.2%

July

79,435

62,563

26.97%

501,497

413,631

21.2%

 

"The Fitch Ratings analysis reaffirms Ontario's role in our nation's supply chain network, especially in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic profoundly impacted virtually all aspects of life, and we expect air cargo to remain strong for many months to come," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

"Air cargo shipments have been a great insurance policy for us as Ontario, like every other U.S. airport, has experienced steep declines in passenger activity."

As the Fitch analysis noted, air cargo is frequently used to transport high-value, time-sensitive commodities and, more recently, PPE, ventilators and other medical equipment, demand for which surged as supply chains were disrupted by stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions. Strong growth at ANC and ONT was attributed in part to their "West Coast proximity and ability to handle an increasing share of PPE originating from Asia," according to the report by the highly regarded provider of credit ratings, commentary and financial research.

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram   

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

Ontario International Airport (ONT) (PRNewsfoto/Ontario International Airport)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-californias-ontario-international-airport-scores-high-in-cargo-shipment-rating-301120086.html

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

