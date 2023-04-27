|
27.04.2023 13:26:08
Southern Co. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $862 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $1.03 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $867 million or $0.79 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $6.48 billion from $6.65 billion last year.
Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $862 Mln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $6.48 Bln vs. $6.65 Bln last year.
