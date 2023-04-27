27.04.2023 13:26:08

Southern Co. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $862 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $1.03 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $867 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $6.48 billion from $6.65 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $862 Mln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $6.48 Bln vs. $6.65 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Southern Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Southern Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Southern Co. 67,12 1,02% Southern Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen