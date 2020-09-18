Southern Company announces redemption of Series 2015A 6.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due October 15, 2075

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced the redemption, on October 20, 2020 (the "Redemption Date"), of all $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its Series 2015A 6.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due October 15, 2075 (the "Notes") (NYSE: SOJA). The redemption price will be 100% of the principal amount of the Notes ($25.00 per $25.00 in principal amount) plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date.

The quarterly interest payment due on October 15, 2020 will be paid in the ordinary course to holders of record as of October 14, 2020.

Questions relating to the redemption and requests for copies of the related notice of redemption should be directed to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, the paying agent for the Notes, at 1-800-344-5128. The address of the paying agent is Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Corporate Trust Operations, MAC N9300-070, 600 South Fourth Street, Minneapolis, MN 55402.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services.

