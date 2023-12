Southern Company Is Back in the Solar Market. Is the Stock a Buy?

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States. It has a long history of success behind it, with a heavy corporate emphasis on operating in a conservative manner. One notable highlight here is the company's 76 consecutive years of dividends being paid at equal or higher rates. The company's moves in the renewable power space are a testament to how it has achieved such steady success.The headline-grabbing investment at Southern today is its Vogtle 3 and Vogtle 4 nuclear power projects. These two reactors are just about complete after project delays and massive price overruns. In fact, nuclear power was significantly out of favor for just about the entire time Southern was building these plants. That didn't stop the company, as it recognized that reducing carbon emissions would require the type of carbon-free power that a nuclear power plant produces.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel