Southern Company Issues Annual Sustainability Summary

2022 summary highlights company's sustainability pillars focused on serving customers

"Southern Company and our subsidiaries remain committed to serving customers with clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy. For our company, sustainability means effectively engaging with a broad range of stakeholders to develop strategic solutions that will enable our transition to a new energy economy. Our sustainability pillars reflect the work that we are doing across the company and in our communities to create long-term value," said Chris Womack, CEO and president of Southern Company. "We have worked diligently through our state regulatory processes and with customer groups, communities, policymakers and other stakeholders to develop customer-focused plans that are allowing us to prudently invest in new infrastructure, reduce environmental impacts and support our communities. This important work would not be possible without what I believe to be one of the best workforces in America."

Southern Company's 2022 Sustainability Summary highlights the company's five sustainability pillars:

Serve Our Customers

Advance Clean Energy

Lead Through Innovation

Invest in Our People

Elevate Our Communities

The report serves as a short-form report and road map for stakeholders who want to learn more about Southern Company's sustainability efforts and is a companion to the robust sustainability section of the company's website. In addition, a full suite of sustainability-related documents is available on the company's Data, Downloads and Reports page.

Key takeaways from the 2022 Sustainability Summary include:

46% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions relative to 2007 levels.

Industry-leading reporting of Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions.

Continued emphasis on investment to further strengthen the reliability and resilience of the Southern Company system's electrical grids and pipeline systems.

$120 million in community investment, including $76 million invested in advancing racial equity and social justice.

in community investment, including invested in advancing racial equity and social justice. Demonstrated commitment to being a leading employer.

To view the full report: 2022 Sustainability Summary.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

