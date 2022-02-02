Southern Company once again named one of 'World's Most Admired Companies' by Fortune magazine

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company has been named to Fortune magazine's 2022 World's Most Admired Companies list, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies, based on a survey of almost 3,800 executives, directors and analysts.

"It is an honor to once again receive this distinction from Fortune and be included among the best companies in the world," said Southern Company chairman, president & CEO Tom Fanning.

"This recognition is a testament to the thousands of people making thousands of good decisions every day at Southern Company. Our uncompromising values – Safety First, Unquestionable Trust, Superior Performance and Total Commitment – ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business for the benefit of all."

Southern Company is privileged to provide the clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy customers depend on to live, work and play. Southern Company has been entrusted with an enormous responsibility and operates its businesses accordingly.

For more than a century, the company has been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources required to drive growth and prosperity. Southern Company and its subsidiaries recognize the responsibility that comes with a privilege to develop energy solutions and are steadfast in the commitment to customers, neighbors and communities.

In determining the list, Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. They began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

More details about the 2022 World's Most Admired Companies List are available on Fortune's website.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

